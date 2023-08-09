ECOWAS military intervention in Niger unlikely to help normalize situation — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. A military intervention in Niger by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is unlikely to help normalize the situation in the country and the region in general, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Alexey Zaitsev said at a briefing.

"We believe that a military intervention by the Economic Community of West African States in a sovereign state would hardly contribute to achieving lasting peace in Niger and stabilizing the situation in the subregion in general," he pointed out.

"In this regard, we would like to point out that Niger’s neighboring countries, including Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad and Algeria, have reacted negatively to this scenario," Zaitsev added. According to him, Russia expects that "a decision will be found through political and diplomatic efforts."

In late July, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum. The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland headed by General Abdourahmane Tchiani was created to run the country. Bazoum remains detained at his residence but has an opportunity to hold telephone conversations with officials from other countries.

On July 30, ECOWAS leaders demanded the rebels release Bazoum, saying that otherwise, they would take measures that might include the use of force. However, Mali and Burkina Faso said that such a move would be regarded as a declaration of war on them. The ECOWAS ultimatum expired on August 7. ECOWAS leaders now plan to meet on August 10. The organization intends to increase sanctions pressure on the rebels, stating that finding a diplomatic solution is the preferred option.