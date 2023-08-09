China, Russia voice concerns over Japan’s plans to dump water from Fukushima nuke plant

BEIJING, August 9. /TASS/. China and Russia have sent Japan a list of technical issues pertaining to Tokyo’s plans to dump radioactive waste water from the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) into the ocean, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

"Considering scientific and technological factors, based on positive international expertise in the field of nuclear security, China and Russia jointly sent Japan three lists of technical issues, expressing doubts over the planned discharge of water [from the Fukushima NPP] into the sea," a statement published on the Chinese diplomatic agency’s website said.

It stresses that Beijing has continuously voiced concerns over this issue to Tokyo. It noted further that the Chinese authorities "interact with the Japanese side via various channels, conveying the criticisms and concerns of the responsible Chinese agencies."

"If Japan is indeed sincerely striving to allay the concerns of neighboring countries, it should immediately stop the planned actions for the forcible dumping of water into the sea," the Chinese Foreign Ministry specified. The statement emphasized the necessity of a "detailed discussion of all potential safe projects."

As the Asahi newspaper reported earlier, Japan’s authorities intend to begin discharging water, purified from radiation, from the damaged Fukushima-1 NPP no earlier than the end of this month. According to the news outlet, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will raise this issue at the upcoming trilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Washington on August 18.

The nuclear disaster at the Fukushima-1 NPP in 2011 was triggered by an earthquake-induced tsunami that devastated the emergency generators which provide power to cool the reactors. This led to three nuclear meltdowns, hydrogen explosions and a massive release of radioactive material, which contaminated the surrounding area. Plans call for fully decommissioning the nuclear facility by 2050.