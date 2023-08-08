Terrorists trying to infiltrate Syria’s Aleppo, Latakia governorates

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Sabotage groups of terrorists are seeking to infiltrate Syria’s Aleppo and Latakia governorates from the Idlib de-escalation zone, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Tuesday.

"Reports are coming in that sabotage and reconnaissance groups of terrorists are trying to cross the engagement line from the Idlib de-escalation zone in the Aleppo and Latakia provinces," he said, adding that the Russian taskforce and the Syrian army are taking measures to eliminate the terrorist threat.