Sabotage unlikely behind Derince port blast, says Turkish Grain Board chief

ANKARA, August 8. /TASS/. The Turkish authorities don’t rule out that a blast that rocked grain silos near the port of Derince could have been caused by an act of sabotage but it looks unlikely, Ahmet Guldal, General Manager of the Turkish Grain Board, told CNN Turk.

"Increased security measures are in place at the port. No one is allowed to enter the area unless they pass security checks, no matter if it’s a government official or an employee. Clearly, all possible causes are being considered but an act of sabotage seems to be the weakest possibility," he said.