Western countries using Ukraine as weapons testing ground, Iranian diplomat says

DUBAI, August 7. /TASS/. Western countries see the conflict in Ukraine as an opportunity to test their weapons on the battlefield, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said.

"We hope that <...> the countries that are undauntedly arming one of the parties to the conflict and view the Ukrainian crisis as an opportunity to test various weapons will give some consideration to a political solution so that we can finally see an end to the crisis," he said at a press conference in Tehran, according to the IRNA news agency.

"Iran is focused on the path of dialogue as the best way to put an end to this crisis," Kanaani noted, adding that Tehran had exerted considerable effort to ending the conflict in Ukraine.

On August 3, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian expressed concern about ongoing Western weapons supplies to Ukraine. "We are concerned about efforts to further arm Ukraine by the US and some other Western countries. Providing weapons to the warring parties will only lead to more casualties and damage," he pointed out.

Earlier, Tehran at various levels expressed support for efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis through peaceful means.