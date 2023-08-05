UN urges parties to refrain from escalation of conflict after attack on Russian tanker

UNITED NATIONS, August 5. /TASS/. The United Nations has called on all the concerned parties to refrain from any action that may result in further escalation of the Ukraine conflict, the UN Secretary General’s office told TASS, commenting on the Ukrainian attack on a Russian tanker in the Kerch Strait.

"We have seen the reports of the incident. The UN is not in a position to confirm these reports. We strongly reiterate our call on all concerned to refrain from any rhetoric or action that could further escalate the conflict," the UN said.