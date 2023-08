WASHINGTON, August 5. /TASS/. The US administration is temporarily suspending a number of assistance programs for Niger, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement published on Friday.

"The U.S. government is pausing certain foreign assistance programs benefiting the government of Niger. This interim measure does not impact all U.S. foreign assistance programs in Niger," he noted Blinken stressed that "the provision of life-saving humanitarian and food assistance will continue.".