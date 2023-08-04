Paris rejects denunciation of military cooperation agreements by Nigerien mutineers

PARIS, August 4. /TASS/. French authorities have rejected the scrapping of agreements on military cooperation by Nigerien mutineers, stressing that only the country’s legitimate authorities have the right to such measures, the French Foreign Ministry said.

"Only the legal authorities with whom these agreements were concluded have the right to make decisions on denouncing them," France-Presse quoted the foreign policy agency as saying.

On July 26, military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum, closure of national borders, introduction of a curfew and suspension of the constitution, as well as a ban on political parties. On July 28, they declared that General Abdourahmane Tchiani had become head of state. During the coup, Tchiani headed the presidential guard, units of which physically seized President Bazoum and continue to hold him. The mutineers who captured power in Niger also denounced military agreements with France on the stationing of French military units and the status of troops present within the framework of fighting Jihadist groups.