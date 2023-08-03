Trump pleads not guilty to election-related charges

WASHINGTON, August 4. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday pleaded not guilty to charges of obstructing the process of certifying the November 2020 presidential election results, CBS reporter Scott MacFarlane said.

"Trump pleads not guilty," the reporter wrote on the X social network (formerly known as Twitter).

Trump was charged with four felony counts, de-facto implying that he was trying to unlawfully stay in power despite losing the November 2020 presidential election. The most serious of charges in Trump’s indictment entails the maximum punishment of 20 years in prison.

According to The New York Times, the ex-president pleaded guilty to all the four counts in his indictment, which are "Conspiracy to Defraud the United States," "Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding," "Obstruction of and Attempt to Obstruct an Official Proceeding" and "Conspiracy Against Rights."