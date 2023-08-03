India not planning any meetings on Ukraine on sidelines of G20 Summit — diplomat

NEW DELHI, August 3. /TASS/. The Indian government does not plan to hold any meetings about Ukraine on the sidelines of the G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi in September, India's Foreign Ministry spokesman Shri Arindam Bagchi said at a briefing.

"No, definitely," he said in a reply to a TASS question on whether world leaders may hold discussions on the Ukrainian settlement in September on the sidelines of the G20 summit in India.

Earlier, the Politico newspaper quoted a source as saying that a meeting on Ukraine at the level of heads of state could be held in September on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly or the G20 summit in India. According to the newspaper, discussions are also underway to organize a more structured summit on the Ukrainian settlement later this year, but no specific dates or who will attend have been mentioned.

India is presiding over the G20 this year. The country will host the summit in New Delhi on September 9-10.