Conflict in Ukraine must be resolved peacefully, South Africa’s Ramaphosa believes

ST. PETERSBURG, July 29. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine must end peacefully, because this meets both sides’ interests, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa believes.

Speaking at the meeting of the African peace mission for Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Russia-Africa Summit, Ramaphosa said that restoration of peace would meet interests of the entire humanity, as well as Russia and Ukraine. He stated that all present African states advocate peace, adding that their visit to Moscow serves as an indication of that.