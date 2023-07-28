New charges filed against Trump in classified documents case

NEW YORK, July 28. /TASS/. The United States Department of Justice has filed additional charges against former US President Donald Trump in the ongoing case of mishandling classified documents.

According to a document, uploaded on Thursday to the electronic database of the US District Counrt for the Southern District of Florida, the indictment adds another charge on mishandling defense documents to the tally.

Besides, another person was charged as part of the case, along with Trump and his aide Walt Nauta. The new defendant, maintenance worker Carlos De Oliveira, is suspected of trying to destroy surveillance footage in the summer of 2022.