MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The chief of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasily Malyuk, has publicly conceded that the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge last October was carried out by Kiev.

"This is one of our realizations. I mean the destruction of the Crimean Bridge on October 8 of last year," he said in televised remarks at a ceremony to issue a postal stamp dedicated to the security service.

In the October 2022 attack, a truck rigged with explosives was detonated on the bridge, killing four people. The explosion brought down two spans of the motorway section of the bridge and set fire to fuel tanks on a train that was moving on the bridge’s railway section. The Russian Federal Security Service blamed the attack on the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. The Russian Investigative Committee identified 12 people who were directly involved in the crime. The Ukrainian military intelligence chief, Kirill Budanov, was arrested in absentia in connection with the attack.