Niger's president held by rebels, says African media

PRETORIA, July 26. /TASS/. Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum is being held by an unknown number of rebels, the Jeune Afrique magazine reported, citing a military source in the region.

At the same time, another source close to the president says that Bazoum is "safe and sound" and is now "negotiating" with the military.

A source close to the head of state told the French newspaper Le Monde that Bazoum and his wife were at their residence. The source says that "there is no question of a coup d’etat" and that the tensions are caused by "a problem related to the presidential guard."

According to Jeune Afrique, the presidential guard is headed by General Omar Tchiani, who served under Niger's former president, Mahamadou Issoufou. Bazoum left Tchiani in office after he came to power. The media said that the president had been considering sending the general into retirement in recent days.

Earlier, Reuters reported that a group of soldiers from Niger's presidential guard had blocked the building housing the head of state's office in the capital, Niamey.

However, there is no military equipment in the area of the capital where the presidential residence is located, the AFP news agency reported. No shots were heard in the city, it said.