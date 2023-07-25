Russia’s firm stance helps to create multipolar world — Syrian president

BEIRUT, July 26. /TASS/. Russia’s principled stance towards the West enables the creation of a multipolar world, sought by all countries who honor the international law, Syria’s SANA news agency quoted President Bashar Assad as saying.

"The firm and principled stance that Russia has towards the United States and the West is one of the main contributing factors to the birth of a multipolar world order, sought by all countries and peoples who adhere to the international law and defend their sovereignty and national interests," Assad said on Tuesday during talks with Russian president’s special envoy for Syrian reconciliation, Alexander Lavrentyev in Damascus.

In the Syrian leader’s opinion, "the US and the West deliberately provoked global instability and economic crisis in an attempt to undermine Rusisa’s positions."

"The Americans and the European Union used the Kiev regime as a tool of their anti-Russian policies," he said. "However, the societies and economies of European countries themselves are now becoming more and more affected by the fallout of this crisis.".