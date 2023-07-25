South African president to participate in Russia-Africa summit on July 26

ST. PETERSBURG, July 25. /TASS/. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will arrive in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg on July 26 to participate in the Russia-Africa summit, but will not attend the Main Naval Parade on July 30, the republic’s embassy told TASS on Tuesday.

"President Ramaphosa will arrive in St. Petersburg tomorrow, on July 26. He will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor and South Africa’s Ambassador to Russia Mzuvukile Jeff Maqetuka," an embassy staffer said.

He added that "the presidential delegation will regrettably depart before the parade due to other commitments."

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov told reporters earlier on Tuesday that some representatives of African countries are set to attend the naval parade on July 30 after participating in the Russia-Africa summit.