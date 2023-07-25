Yerevan-Baku peace treaty possible soon if Baku establishes dialogue with Stepanakert — PM

YEREVAN, July 25. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday that he thinks that a peace treaty with Azerbaijan may be signed before the end of the year, if Baku establishes a dialogue with Stepanakert.

"If dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert begins. Will it mean a peace treaty could be signed by year’s end? I think yes," he said, adding however that he doesn’t think it probable that the would-be treaty’s provision on Nagorno-Karabakh would satisfy all the parties.

"If not for this low probability, the peace treaty would have already been inked," he stressed.