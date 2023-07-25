Talks with Baku proceeding actively, but many issues unresolved — top Armenian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Talks between Yerevan and Baku are proceeding quite actively but a lot of issues are still unsettled, including the problem surrounding the Lachin corridor, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Tuesday at talks with his Russian and Azerbaijani counterparts, Sergey Lavrov and Jeyhun Bayramov.

"Our meetings and talks on all issues of the agenda are quite intensive, with concrete results being achieved on some matters and prospects where the sides may reach accord being seen on others," he noted. "But, naturally, there are problematic issues where the positions of the sides are still very far apart."

"We are set for a constructive dialogue and are conducting talks in all formats, on all areas," the top Armenian diplomat stressed. "Regrettably, the situation on the ground, in particular, Azerbaijan’s illegal closure of the Lachin corridor and the blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh, complicate the negotiating process."

Mirzoyan stressed that Nagorno-Karabakh is now gripped by a serious humanitarian crisis. "The situation is on the edge of a real humanitarian catastrophe. And it is worsening by the hour. Neither food nor medicines can reach Nagorno-Karabakh. Gas and power supplies have been cut. If we fail to find a solution and Azerbaijan continues its blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh, in addition to the humanitarian disaster on the ground, it will have negative consequences for the negotiating process as well," he said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on June 16 that Azerbaijan had totally blocked the Lachin corridor and humanitarian cargoes cannot be delivered to Nagorno-Karabakh. Around 120,000 people in the region are facing a humanitarian catastrophe. International organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, have limited access to the region. Russia has called on Azerbaijan to "unblock traffic along the Lachin corridor." Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova promised that Moscow would continue efforts to settle the situation.