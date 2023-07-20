US asks North Korea to return detained US serviceman — Department of State

WASHINGTON, July 21. /TASS/. The United States has requested Pyongyang to return Private Travis King, a US serviceman who without his commander’s permission crossed South Korea’s border with the North, US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller has told reporters.

"We have relayed messages to the DPRK that Private King crossed on his own and we want him returned safely," Miller said.

He added that Washington had also asked for more info on King’s health and well-being.

The US Department of Defense confirmed on July 18 that the US serviceman crossed the demarcation line separating the two Koreas without authorization and was taken in custody in North Korea. According to Reuters, prior to his endeavor the man was waiting to be taken from South Korea back to the United States to face a disciplinary action.