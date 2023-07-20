UK slaps sanctions on individuals, companies allegedly linked to Wagner PMC in Africa

LONDON, July 20. /TASS/. The British government has introduced sanctions against eight individuals and five companies in the Central African Republic, Sudan and Mali, allegedly linked to the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), according to an updated blacklist published by the Foreign Office on Thursday.

The sanctions target Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin’s M-Invest company, which is allegedly engaged in gold mining in Sudan, Sudan’s Meroe Gold and Al-Solag Mining Company, as well as Lobaye Invest Sarlu and Sewa Security, active in the Central African Republic and allegedly "involved in actions and activities which undermine or threaten the peace, stability and security" in the country. The document claims that all these companies are linked to the Wagner PMC.

The blacklist also includes eight individuals whom the British Foreign Office views as staff members of Prigozhin’s companies or Wagner commanders.