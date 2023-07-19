Kiev wants to ship grain via Black Sea by convoys protected by third countries

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian leadership may turn to other states and the UN with a proposal to escort ships carrying Ukrainian grain under protection of ships that will ensure their security amid the cessation of the grain deal, says Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Alexey Danilov said on Ukrainian TV Tuesday.

"The meetings held by [Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky] discuss the question of addressing our partners, the UN directly, for establishment of humanitarian convoys under protection of ships that will ensure security for these convoys," he said.

Previously, Zelensky said that he plans to discuss the idea of naval convoys for Ukrainian food with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. On Tuesday, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasily Bodnar said that Kiev proposes to establish food shipments through territorial waters of Romania and Bulgaria.