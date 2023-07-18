Ukrainian counteroffensive to be ‘long, hard, bloody,’ US’ Milley says

WASHINGTON, July 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian counteroffensive will be slow and its price will be high, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said Tuesday.

"I think there's a lot of fighting left to go and I'll stay with what we said before: This is going to be long. It's going be hard. It's going to be bloody," Milley said during a press conference in the Pentagon after a meeting of the Western working group on arms shipments for Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that the Ukrainian armed forces had been making unsuccessful attempts at a counteroffensive since June 4, including in the Zaporozhye area. President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the Ukrainian military had failed to achieve any success in any area. According to Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Ukrainian losses have exceeded 26,000 troops since the start of the counteroffensive.