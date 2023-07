UNITED NATIONS, July 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian crisis is dragging on and is growing increasingly unpredictable, Chinese Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Geng Shuang said on Monday.

"The Ukrainian crisis is dragging on and becoming increasingly complicated and more comprehensive," he said, pointing to the growing "danger, cruelty and unpredictability."

"The international community must work together to ensure that the situation doesn’t go out of control," he stressed.