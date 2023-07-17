Belarus ratifies agreement with Russia on military training centers

MINSK, July 18. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a law ratifying an agreement with Russia on joint training centers for the military, the press service of the Belarusian head of state said on Monday.

"Belarus has ratified the agreement with Russia on the establishment and operation of centers for joint training of servicemen. A corresponding law was signed by President Alexander Lukashenko. The agreement regulates issues of the establishment and operation of training centers on the bases of army units in Belarus and Russia, outlines their key tasks and the procedure of cooperation between the defense ministries to ensure the operation of these centers," it said.

The agreement was signed in Minsk on March 28, 2023 and will come into force on the day of the last written notification of the completion of domestic procedures by the parties.

The Belarusian defense ministry’s international military cooperation department chief, Valery Revenko, said in early November 2022 that three such centers, two in Belarus and one in Russia, were already operating.