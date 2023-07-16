Terrorist threat seen as key challenge for Syria, Iraq – Syrian president

BEIRUT, July 16. /TASS/. Terrorist threats are still the biggest challenge for Syria and Iraq, since the West’s support for extremists complicates anti-terrorist efforts, Syrian President Bashar Assad said on Sunday.

"The threat from terrorists continues to be the key challenge for Syria and Iraq," he told a news conference aired by the Al Hadath television channel.

According to the Syrian leader, his talks with visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani focused on joint efforts to counter terrorism. He stressed "the importance of the Syrian and Iraqi armies’ cooperation in maintaining stability and security in border areas." "Prime Minister al-Sudani’s visit will help make a qualitative leap in bilateral relations, taking into account positive changes that are going on in the inter-Arab arena," Assad said.

The Iraqi prime minister, in turn, pledged that his country will do its best to have Syria being relieved from the unfair economic sanctions. "Iraq will not leave Syria and will help it cope with the dangerous challenges," he said. "Syria must take a proper place in the region. All nations will benefit from this."

According to the Syrian president’s office, during the talks, the sides stressed "the necessity of top-level political coordination on all regional and international problems." The sides reached agreements on expanding trade and on measures to promote economic integration.

The visiting Iraqi delegation included Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affair Fuad Hussein, Minister of Trade Atheer Dawood Salman Al-Ghurairy Al-Ghurairy and Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Armed Forces Qais Rahima.