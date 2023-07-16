NATO kicks off naval Exercise Poseidon 2023 in Romania

BUCHARES, July 16. /TASS/. NATO kicked off naval multinational Exercise Poseidon 2023 in Romania’s port of Constanta on Saturday, Radio Romania reported.

The mine countermeasures exercise has brought together more than 750 troops from nine NATO member countries: Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Greece, Italy, Romania, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States. It is organized and coordinated by the Romanian Navy.

"We carry out these exercises to keep shipping in the region free of mines, in such a way that when we detect a device of this type, we are prepared to liquidate it," said Romanian Navy Rear Admiral Corneliu Eudjen Kozakaru.

The exercise, which Romania and Bulgaria take turns hosting each year, takes place in the naval port of Constanta and in training areas in the western Black Sea. The Romanian Navy will test the frigate Regina Maria for inclusion in the NATO Reaction Force as part of a single force package Romania has made available to NATO and the EU. Poseidon 2023 also includes an episode to practice interagency cooperation in the event of natural disasters with multiple casualties.