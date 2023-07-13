Ukrainian military confirms receiving cluster munitions from US

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have already received cluster munitions from the United States, Brigadier General Alexander Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation, told CNN.

"We just got them, we haven't used them yet, but they can radically change [the battlefield]," the news outlet quoted him as saying.

Tarnavsky added that senior military leadership would decide on the "areas of territory where it can be used."

Meanwhile, emergency officials in the Zaporozhye Region told reporters on July 11 that the Ukrainian military had shelled the city of Tokmak with cluster munitions.

On July 7, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that the United States had decided to send cluster munitions to Ukraine, despite the fact that the United Nations opposes the use of such weapons. He also stated that Kiev had provided Washington with written assurances that the controversial weapons would be used in such a way as to minimize risks to civilians.