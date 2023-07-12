Turkey jeopardizes ties with Russia by supporting Sweden’s NATO bid — analyst

ISTANBUL, July 12. /TASS/. Turkey is jeopardizing its ties with Russia by supporting Sweden’s NATO bid in exchange for getting F-16 fighter jets from the US, Turkish political scientist Hasan Unal said in an interview with the Aydinlik newspaper.

"Why was it necessary to take steps that destroy relations with Russia by approving Sweden's [NATO membership], and therefore waiving most other requirements, for the sake of acquiring F-16s? By jeopardizing such a carefully built relationship with Russia, do we have assurances that we will obtain aircraft from the US during the election process?" said the analyst, who is a professor at Marmara University.

According to retired Brigadier General Fahri Erenel, who is a professor at Istanbul's Istinye University, relations with Russia will not go off the track, but the needle has shifted toward the West.

"The grain deal and Turkish-Russian relations will be put to the test, as Russia's room to maneuver is narrowing. The US will not give up its policy in the Middle East and the Mediterranean, which is not in Turkey's national interest," Erenel said.

Political analyst Hasan Koni said Ankara shouldn’t place too much hope on being admitted to the EU, referring to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s request to remove hurdles to Turkey’s pathway to the EU as a condition for backing Sweden’s application to join NATO.

"It was possible in 2003, 2007. Now Turkey is not even given visas to these places. Who will believe in such conditions in the prospect of Turkey's EU membership?" the analyst told the Aydinlik.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on July 10, ahead of the alliance's summit in Vilnius, that Turkey would accelerate the ratification of Sweden's application to join NATO. He did not give a specific timeframe.