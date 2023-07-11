NATO says circumstances when it might use nuclear weapons are ‘extremely remote’

VILNIUS, July 11. /TASS/. NATO is highly unlikely to use nuclear weapons, the bloc said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The circumstances in which NATO might have to use nuclear weapons are extremely remote," said the statement that followed a NATO summit in Vilnius.

"Any employment of nuclear weapons against NATO would fundamentally alter the nature of a conflict," the statement said. "The alliance has the capabilities and resolve to impose costs on an adversary that would be unacceptable and far outweigh the benefits that any adversary could hope to achieve."

NATO will continue to modernize its nuclear capability and "update planning to increase flexibility and adaptability of the alliance’s nuclear forces," it said in the statement.