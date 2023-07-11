Nuclear arms prohibition treaty incompatible with NATO’s deterrence policy — statement

VILNIUS, July 11. /TASS/. The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) is incompatible with NATO’s deterrence policy and presents a threat to the existing security architecture, says the final communique of the NATO summit in Vilnius, published on Tuesday.

"We reiterate that the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) stands in opposition to and is inconsistent and incompatible with the Alliance’s nuclear deterrence policy, is at odds with the existing non-proliferation and disarmament architecture, risks undermining the NPT, and does not take into account the current security environment," the document says.

Summit participants underscored that the TPNW does not change the legal obligations on their countries with respect to nuclear weapons, and urged their partners in other countries to "join us in working to improve collective security through tangible and verifiable measures that can reduce strategic risks and enable lasting progress on nuclear disarmament."

At the same time, authors of the document said that NATO supports the ultimate goal of a world without nuclear weapons in compliance with all provisions of the NPT, which does not put its collective security architecture at risk.