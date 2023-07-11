Russia’s resolution on extending aid mechanism in Syria not approved by UNSC

UNITED NATIONS, July 11. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday did not adopt Russia’s draft resolution on a six-month extension of the cross-border aid mechanism in Syria.

The draft was supported by Russia and China. The United Kingdom, the United States, and France voted against it. The rest abstained.

Earlier in the day, Russia vetoed a draft resolution initiated by Switzerland and Brazil envisaging a nine-month extension of the operation of the only checkpoint at Bab al-Hawa on Syria’s border with Turkey.

The cross-border aid mechanism has been in place since 2014.