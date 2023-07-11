West’s continued arms supplies to Ukraine immoral — Syrian Foreign Ministry

BEIRUT, July 11. /TASS/. Continued supplies of weapons to Ukraine by the US and its allies are irresponsible and immoral, according to a statement by the Syrian Foreign Ministry published on Tuesday.

"The continued arms supplies to the Kiev regime by the US administration and some of its Western allies in order to increase [the number] of deaths and [the scale] of destruction are immoral, demonstrate the hypocritical nature of their policy and confirm the irresponsibility of the US administration and its Western allies," Syria’s SANA news agency quoted the embassy as saying.

The Syrian diplomatic agency also urged "all the countries in the global community to restrain the US administration from conducting reckless policy which represents the most serious threat to peace and security worldwide."

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, noting that the operation was aimed at the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine. Following this, the US and its allies announced the introduction of sweeping sanctions against Russia and stepped up arms deliveries to Kiev.