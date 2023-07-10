South Korean military style themselves as Pentagon’s spokespeople — sister of DPRK leader

SEOUL, July 10. /TASS/. Kim Yo Jong, a sister of the DPRK’s leader, on Monday said the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea are "styling themselves as spokesmen for the US Department of Defense or the US Indo-Pacific Command," KCNA reported.

KCNA had earlier reported a statement by a spokesman for the DPRK’s Defense Ministry that said the US Air Force had intruded into DPRK’s air space and warned that Pyongyang could shoot down US reconnaissance aircraft in the event they commit airspace violations. The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff responded that there had been no intrusion and the flight was part of routine reconnaissance missions.

"Great irony is that the South Korean puppet military group quickly denied the US forces' serious infringement upon the sovereignty of the DPRK. Now the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the ROK are styling themselves spokesmen for the US Department of Defense or the US Indo-Pacific Command," Kim Yo Jong said in a statement.

"The bad habit of quite often meddling in other's affairs and feeling itchy if they do not so seems to be inveterate characteristics of the clans of the ROK that both the politicians and military gangsters have," she went on to say.

The skies above the exclusive economic zone "is not a theatre for US military exercises," she said.

"The intrusion into the DPRK's 200-nautical mile economic water zone by the reconnaissance asset of the hostile country with a radius of detection of more than 240 nautical miles is clearly a grave encroachment upon the sovereignty and security of the DPRK," Kim Yo Jong said. "The puppet military should refrain from making far-fetched assertions and shut up."

Kim Yo Jong, a vice department director at the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, said a US reconnaissance plane on Monday intruded into the airspace over the DPRK’s exclusive economic zone. She warned the next such incident would be met with a decisive response.