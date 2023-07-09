Voting at Sunday’s early presidential election in Uzbekistan over

TASHKEN, July 9. /TASS/. Voting at Sunday’s early presidential election in Uzbekistan is over as all of Uzbekistan’s 10,784 polling stations closed at 8:00 p.m. local time (6:00 p.m. Moscow time), the press service of the country’s Central Election Commission told TASS.

"All polling station in Uzbekistan closed at 8:00 p.m. local time on July 9," it said.

There are 19.27 million eligible voters in Uzbekistan. People could vote at 10,784 polling stations in the country and at 56 polling stations in 39 countries.

According to the Central Election Commission, the voter turnout at 5:00 p.m. local time (3:00 p.m. Moscow time) was 69.85%

A total of 800 foreign observers, representing several dozens of countries and international organizations, have been accredited to monitor the polls, as well as around 1,500 domestic and foreign journalists.

In accordance with Uzbekistan’s electoral law, a presidential candidate should be nominated by a political party, registered no later than six months before the election date. Currently, the republic has five registered parties.

Incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was nominated by the Uzbekistan Liberal Democratic Party (UzLiDeP). The National Revival Democratic Party (Milliy Tiklanish) also supported his candidacy. The People's Democratic Party of Uzbekistan and the Ecological Party nominated their leaders, Ulugbek Inoyatov and Abdushukur Hamzayev, respectively. First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court of Uzbekistan Robaxon Maxmudova has the support of the Justice Social Democratic Party (Adolat).