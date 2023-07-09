Italian foreign minister sees no favorable conditions for negotiations on Ukraine

ROME, July 9. /TASS/. Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani, who doubles as the country’s foreign minister, believes that favorable conditions for negotiations on Ukraine are yet to be achieved.

"We are working to make room for dialogue. Let’s be honest: at this stage, conditions for talks are far from being favorable," the ANSA news agency quoted him as saying. "The government of Italy supports Ukraine in order to create conditions for talks, paving the way to a universal, just and sustainable peace. We support [Ukrainian President] Vladimir Zelensky’s peace formula."

"I strongly call upon China to play a constructive role to bring this conflict to an end," Tajani continued. "We are also following the Holy See’s peace effort with great attention."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on July 7 that Moscow sees no prospects for negotiations with the Kiev government at this point, but is keeping the door to a peaceful solution open.