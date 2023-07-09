Uzbekistan to hold early presidential election

TASHKENT, July 9. /TASS/. A total of 10,784 polling stations, including 56 in 39 countries worldwide, are ready for a vote to elect the president of Uzbekistan, to begin on Sunday.

The polling stations will be open from 8:00 a.m. local time (6:00 a.m. Moscow time) to 8:00 p.m. local time (6:00 p.m. Moscow time).

The country has almost 19.6 million registered voters. According to Uzbekistan’s Central Election Commission, 376,623 citizens have already cast their ballot during the early vote, held between June 28 and July 1.

Early election

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirzioyev signed a law enabling the early parliamentary election in May, after new amendments to the country’s constitution have entered force. He subsequently signed a decree to hold them on July 9.

Under a key amendment, presidential powers in the country were extended from five to seven years. Hence, Mirziyoyev’s term was reset to zero to enable him to run for his third re-election. Also, the overhaul includes proclaiming Uzbekistan a social state, and abolishing the death penalty in the Central Asian country.

According to Mirzioyev, the updated version of the country’s constitution brings about reforms in all branches of state power, setting new political, social and economic objectives for the president, the parliament and the government, as well as ministers and governors.

"In the updated system of state governance, a mandate can be issued only to a civil servant enjoying the people’s trust. I think [a presidential election] will be the most correct and fair thing to do under these circumstances," the president said.

Presidential candidates

In accordance with Uzbekistan’s electoral law, a presidential candidate should be nominated by a political party, registered no later than six months before the election date. Currently, the republic has five registered parties.

The incumbent president was nominated by the Uzbekistan Liberal Democratic Party (UzLiDeP). The National Revival Democratic Party (Milliy Tiklanish) also supported his candidacy. The People's Democratic Party of Uzbekistan and the Ecological Party nominated their leaders, Ulugbek Inoyatov and Abdushukur Hamzayev. First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court of Uzbekistan Robaxon Maxmudova has the support of the Justice Social Democratic Party (Adolat).

Uzbekistan’s main election authority is expected to announce preliminary results of the vote count on Monday, with final results due no later than two weeks after the vote. The turnover threshold is 33%. A candidate needs to secure 50% plus one vote to be declared a winner.

Mirziyoyev won the October 24, 2021, presidential election with 80.12% of the vote. The turnout was 80.4%.

International observers

In accordance with international standards, the vote will be monitored by foreign observers, including from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE ODIHR) and a number of other international institutions and organizations, accredited by the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan.

CIS observers noted the transparency of the commission’s work to organize the elections.

"The mission notes the open and transparent work of the Central Commission, whose sessions are streamed via YouTube in real time," the commission said in an intermediary report, posted on the CIS Executive Committee’s website.

In turn, OSCE ODIHR observers described the election campaign as "low-key."

"To date, the campaign has been low-key, mirroring lack of opposition to the incumbent [president]," ODIHR Election Observation Mission said in its report.