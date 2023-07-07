MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. It’s only possible to achieve peace in Ukraine on Russia’s terms, European Parliament member Herve Juvin said in a video interview available to TASS.

According to Juvin, it is still possible to achieve peace in Ukraine but the West must accept Russia’s demands, which relate directly to its national security issues. "Europe should move towards establishing peace. First of all, we need a ceasefire, security guarantees for Ukraine’s Russian-speaking population and the non-deployment of US missiles near Russia’s border. I am confident that such a peace agreement will provide security guarantees both to Ukraine and Russia. However, I’m disappointed that Eurooe is reluctant to follow this path," the lawmaker stressed.

"The energy and food crises, along with the impact of sanctions, will lead to a decline in the popularity of the current authorities in the near future. This is why Europe will in no way benefit from prolonging the Ukrainian conflict," he added.

According to Juvin, the conflict in Ukraine has lasted too long for Washington, too. Weapons supplies and the ongoing sanctions are only exacerbating the economic crisis and driving down the standard of living for Americans, which, according to the European Parliament member, will affect the outcome of the 2024 US presidential election.

Juvin also pointed to the "never-before-seen movement" towards global multipolarity. The emergence of new regional powers and the gradual weakening of "classic" centers of power could change the principles of world politics. Sooner or later, the West will have to take reality into consideration, he concluded.