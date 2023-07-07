World needs stable China-US relationship, Chinese prime minister says

BEIJING, July 7. /TASS/. The world needs stable Chinese-US relations because the fate and future of mankind depend on them, Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang said at a meeting with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

"The world needs overall stability in Chinese-US relations; the future and fate of humankind depend on whether China and the US can reach the right agreement," the Chinese prime minister emphasized in remarks quoted by China’s Xinhua news agency.

Li also expressed hope that the "US side will adhere to a rational, pragmatic position, will meet China halfway and, in the near future, the Chinese-US relationship will return to the correct course."

Yellen arrived in Beijing on July 6 for a visit slated to run until July 9. The US treasury chief is slated to meet with high-ranking Chinese officials.

Although no meeting is scheduled between Yellen and Chinese President Xi Jinping, she will be holding talks with He Lifeng, Chinese vice premier for economic issues.