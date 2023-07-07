NATO summit to agree plan to bring Ukraine closer to alliance — secretary general

BRUSSELS. July 7. /TASS/. The NATO leaders, who will gather for a summit in Vilnius next week, will agree a three-point plant to bring Ukraine closer to the alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

"I expect Allied leaders will agree a package with three elements, to bring Ukraine closer to NATO," he said. "First, we will agree a multi-year program of assistance. To ensure full interoperability between the Ukrainian armed forces and NATO. Second, we will upgrade our political ties. By establishing the NATO-Ukraine Council. And third, I expect Allied leaders will reaffirm that Ukraine will become a member of NATO."