Interaction with grain deal participants continues — Turkey’s Defense Ministry

ANKARA, July 6. /TASS/. The Turkey’s Ministry of Defense continues communications with Russia, the UN and Ukraine on the grain deal extension issue, ministry’s spokesman Zeki Akturk said at a briefing on Thursday.

"We continue our communications with representatives of the United Nations, the Russian Federation and Ukraine on the issue of the extension of the grain deal, which will expire on July 17," the spokesman said, streamed by the TRT TV channel.

The interaction "is in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs" of Turkey, Akturk said. "We will do everything depending on us and implement efficient initiatives, aimed at the first instance at prolonging the grain deal, supporting peace in the region and providing the humanitarian aid," the spokesman added.