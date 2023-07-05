Convicted US citizen Paul Whelan’s brother says he knows nothing about prisoner swaps

NEW YORK, July 5. /TASS/. David Whelan, a brother of Paul Whelan who was sentenced in Russia for spying, has no information about any possible prisoner exchanges between Russia and the United States.

"I don’t know anything about prisoner exchanges. I especially don’t know anything related to Mr. Gershkovich’s case (a Wall Street Journal reporter who was accused of espionage in Russia - TASS), which, like all of the other wrongfully detained cases, is separate from Paul’s," David Whelan said in a comment released on Wednesday.