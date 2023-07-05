Bulgarian opposition against sale of Russian reactors from Belene NPP to Kiev

SOFIA, July 5. /TASS/. Lawmakers from Bulgaria’s opposition Revival and Socialist parties oppose holding an emergency meeting of the parliamentary energy committee in order to discuss the sale of Russian-made reactors from the Belene Nuclear Power Plant to Ukraine.

"You sell Russian reactors to Ukraine. Are you mocking these people? You want the [Ukrainian] President to come here today and see how boorishly the Bulgarian parliament, the Bulgarian state is treating the suffering people of Ukraine, and then you expect Russian engineers to go there, install them and commission them. Come to your senses, people," says Socialist lawmaker Georgi Svilenski.

"What is the urgency of [convening] this committee, considering that the draft [deal] was presented yesterday? There is not even a single opinion on it right now. I remind you that Bulgaria has had no energy strategy since 2020," Revival representative Iskra Mihaylova said.

Previously, representatives from the ruling coalition proposed to sell Russian equipment from the unfinished Belene NPP to Ukraine: two reactors, four steam generators and four circulation pumps. This equipment could not be used to complete the Belene NPP construction project, because Bulgaria denies Russian specialists access due to Western sanctions. The Bulgarian ruling majority intends to use the funds obtained to pay US’ Westinghouse to build new reactors at the operational Kozloduy NPP.

On Tuesday, Bulgarian media announced Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s plans to visit the republic on Thursday. Bulgarian authorities neither confirm nor deny these reports.