Hundreds gather near France’s National Assembly in Paris for protest — report

PARIS, June 30. /TASS/. Several hundred people gathered in front of the French National Assembly in central Paris on Friday evening for a protest, BFM television reported.

Protesters chanted slogans against the police and fascism, and demanded justice for the 17-year-old driver that was fatally shot by a police officer on Wednesday. Most of the protesters are young men and women and none of them are covering their faces with scarves or hoods.

Several police units arrived at the scene and are using shields to push the crowd away from the entrance. The police have not resorted to using riot control weapons so far.

Riots broke out across the country after a June 27 incident where a police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old driver in the Paris suburb of Nanterre who had failed to comply with an order from highway patrol. The unrest spread to many other cities such as Dijon, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Strasbourg and Toulouse. Overnight into June 29, several dozen police cars were burned down, and damage was inflicted on administrative and police buildings. The Interior Ministry deployed 40,000 law enforcement officers to quell riots overnight into June 30. In some cities, special forces troops are patrolling the streets, using armored vehicles and helicopters. Overnight into Friday, 875 rioters were detained while 249 police and gendarmes suffered injuries. French President Emmanuel Macron said one-third of the detainees were young people, including minors. A curfew has been introduced in some communities around Paris to stabilize the situation.