Chisinau Airport shooter hospitalized in severe condition — Interim Prosecutor General

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The Chisinau Airport shooter was hospitalized in a severe medical condition, he is currently being guarded, Interim Prosecutor General of Moldova Ion Munteanu said during a briefing Friday.

"The Chisinau Airport shooter was injured and is currently in hospital in severe medical condition, he is being guarded," Munteanu said.

"During the customs control, the suspect, who arrived from Istanbul, acted aggressively and could not explain the goal of his visit," the official said. "While being escorted to the ‘sterile area’ he grabbed the service weapon from a customs police officer and made several shots. Two people were killed."

"The Chisinau Prosecutor’s office and the police are investigating the incident, classified as a terror attack," the Interim Prosecutor General said. He added that the shooter faces lifetime in prison.

"The investigation also checks the version of involvement of other persons. The law enforcement has no information if the attacker is a member of any military or criminal group," Munteanu said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of Moldova Dorin Recean announced that the Chisinau Airport shooter is a 43-year-old citizen of Tajikistan who was denied entry in Moldova. While being escorted to the waiting hall for deportation, he shot a customs police officer and an airport security officer with a handgun, wrestled from the customs police officer. Another person - a passenger - was injured and is currently under medical supervision.