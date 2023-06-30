French Interior Ministry says it deployed 45,000 police, gendarmes to maintain order

PARIS, June 30. /TASS/. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Friday said he had ordered that the number of police and gendarmes that are engaged in quelling the riots be increased to 45,000 for the night into Saturday.

"We will deploy 45,000 police and gendarmes in the streets tonight. There were 40,000 last night," he said on TF1 television. "I have also ordered the use of special units, including a special operations unit of the gendarmerie and the Research and Intervention Brigade police unit.".

The average age of the people that have been detained amid the current riots across France is 17 years, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday.

"I want to say that the average age of the almost 1,000 people we have detained is 17 years. They are engaging minors. We've detained kids who are 13 years old," he said.