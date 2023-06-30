No shelling or explosions reported by IAEA experts at ZNPP over past week

VIENNA, June 30. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts have reported no shelling attacks or explosions in the vicinity of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) over the past week, IAEA Director General said in a statement on Friday.

"The IAEA team had not reported any shelling or explosions over the past week and that the military presence at the site appears unchanged," the IAEA said.

Located in the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye NPP is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and has six power units with an aggregate capacity of 6 GW. Russian forces took control of the facility in February 2022. Since then, Ukrainian troops have been periodically shelling both Energodar’s residential quarters and the plant’s territory, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems.

Speaking at the United Nations Security Council meeting on May 30 Grossi presented five principles aiming at preventing a nuclear accident. They are: commitments not to attack from or against the plant, not to use it as storage or a base for heavy weapons that could be used to attack, not to put off-site power to ZNPP at risk, to protect structures, systems and components essential to its safe and secure operation from attacks or acts of sabotage, and not to take any steps undermining these principles.