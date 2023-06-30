Chisinau airport resumes work after shooting incident

CHISINAU, June 30. /TASS/. Flights resumed departing from the Chisinau airport following a shutdown caused by a shooting that killed two people and wounded another person, the airport’s press service said in a statement.

"Chisinau airport is working in a special mode after the shooting incident as law enforcement officers are inspecting the crime scene. Arriving passengers are escorted through the hall for official delegations. Departures are performed as usual," the statement said.

Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean said earlier that a 43-year-old citizen of Tajikistan, who had been denied entry into Moldova, had opened fire at the Chisinau airport. While being escorted to the waiting room for deportation, the perpetrator shot dead a border patrol agent and an airport security officer with a gun that he was able to take from the border guard. Another person, a passenger, was wounded and placed under medical observation. All flights were delayed until the incident was resolved.