Almost 900 protesters detained during riots in France since Thursday evening — report

PARIS, June 30. /TASS/. The French police and gendarmerie have detained 875 participants as part of the mass riots that engulfed the country on Thursday after the murder of a 17-year-old driver who refused to comply with traffic patrol’s orders, Le Parisien reported Friday.

According to the report, a total of 875 people have been detained during the riots that started on Thursday and continued throughout the night, 408 of them - in the capital.

Previously, the media reported that about 4,000 fires had broken out during the riots. Almost 500 buildings and about 2,000 cars were damaged by arson. At least 249 law enforcement officers have been injured in clashes with radical protesters.

The June 27 killing of a 17-year-old Frenchman by a policeman caused riots in the Nanterre commune, which later spread to other communities and major cities, such as Dijon, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Strasbourg and Toulouse. On the eve of June 29 alone, several dozen police cars were burned, police offices and administrative buildings were set on fire; and educational facilities also suffered damage. On the evening of June 30, the Interior Ministry engaged about 40,000 law enforcement officers to thwart the continued riots. In a number of cities, police special forces units are patrolling the streets, with armored vehicles and helicopters being used.