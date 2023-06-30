Ukrainian commander Zaluzhny says he regularly calls US’ Milley, asks for more shells

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces Valery Zaluzhny said that he has regular phone calls with US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, asking him to provide artillery shells, since Ukraine has ten times fewer shells than necessary for parity.

Speaking in an interview with The Washington Post, Zaluzhny said that he has regular communication with Milley: "We have an agreement: 24/7, we’re in touch. So, sometimes I can call up and say, ‘If I don’t get 100,000 shells in a week, 1,000 people will die. Step into my shoes."

Ukrainian artillery "should be firing at least as many artillery shells as their enemy, but have been outshot tenfold at times because of limited resources," Zaluzhny said, according to The Washington Post.

According to the commander, it "pisses him off" when he "hears that Ukraine’s long-awaited counteroffensive in the country’s east and south has started slower than expected."

The Washington Post points out that such opinions have been publicly expressed by Western officials and military analysts and also by President Vladimir Zelensky."

Speaking about strategic goals, Zaluzhny admitted that "these plans are not feasible at all," without being "fully supplied," which also includes air support.