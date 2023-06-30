Macron to convene crisis meeting on Friday amid riots in France

PARIS, June 30. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron will convene a crisis meeting on Friday amid a wave of mob violence that engulfed France after a 17-year-old driver was killed by police, BFM reported.

The interdepartmental crisis headquarters is expected to hold a meeting at 1:00 p.m. (2:00 p.m. - TASS) on Friday, the TV channel said.

According to BFM, Macron, who has been in Brussels for the EU summit since Thursday, "may have to cut his stay in the Belgian capital short and return to France before the summit ends."

Following an incident where a 17-year old driving a Mercedes was killed by a policeman on June 27, riots broke out in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, which later spread to other municipalities and major cities such as Toulouse and Lyon. On the night of June 28 alone, several dozen police cars were burned, police stations and administrative buildings were set ablaze, and educational institutions were damaged. Last night, 40,000 police and gendarmerie officers were involved in the effort to put down the unrest. Special force units, armored vehicles and helicopters are patrolling the streets in a number of cities.